Dr. Kumaravel Perumalsamy, MD
Overview
Dr. Kumaravel Perumalsamy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lancaster, CA. They completed their fellowship with Maimonides Medical Center
Locations
Gastro Care Institute1331 W Avenue J Ste 202, Lancaster, CA 93534 Directions (661) 529-7550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley
- Antelope Valley Hospital
- Palmdale Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
My wife suffered from acute stomach problems last year. Dr.Perumalswamy healed her quickly. He is an extremely kind, courteous, and brilliant doctor who takes deep personal interest to heal his patients.
About Dr. Kumaravel Perumalsamy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Maimonides Medical Center
- Coney Island Hospital
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Perumalsamy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Perumalsamy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Perumalsamy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Perumalsamy has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Perumalsamy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Perumalsamy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perumalsamy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perumalsamy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perumalsamy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.