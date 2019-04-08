Dr. Kumaraswamy Sivakumar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sivakumar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumaraswamy Sivakumar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kumaraswamy Sivakumar, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Sivakumar works at
Locations
Neuromuscular Research Center4545 E Shea Blvd Ste 175, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (480) 314-1007
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Desert Medical Center
- Banner Payson Medical Center
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
- Teton Valley Hospital
- Wickenburg Community Hospital
- Yavapai Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem
- AZ Benefit Options
- AZ Foundation Medical Care (AZFMC)
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CopperPoint Mutual
- CRS
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Indian Health Service
- Liberty Mutual Insurance Company
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mercy Care
- PHCS
- Phoenix Health Plan
- Physicians Mutual
- Tricare
- Triwest
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- United Healthcare Life Insurance Company
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I and my family have been seen by Dr. Sivakumar since 2002. I can adamantly recommend him as a Doctor. He is very compassionate and understanding. I have CMT 1A and Dr. Sivakumar helped me to gain a better understanding to the changes to come and helped me to better prepare for a future with my condition for which I will be ever grateful for. His professionalism is top notch.
About Dr. Kumaraswamy Sivakumar, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1821035254
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Neurophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sivakumar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sivakumar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sivakumar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sivakumar works at
Dr. Sivakumar has seen patients for Myasthenia Gravis, Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis and Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sivakumar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Sivakumar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sivakumar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sivakumar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sivakumar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.