Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD
Dr. Kumaran Sathyamoorthy, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress.
North Cypress Urology10425 Huffmeister Rd Ste 210, Houston, TX 77065 Directions (281) 890-0911
- HCA Houston Healthcare North Cypress
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- PHCS
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is an AMAZING Dr. He helped me when I needed him in an emergency. May 2019. This review is way overdue, my apologies. I had a kidney stone removed by him and he did an excellent job. He is an incredible Dr. and has a great bedside manner. He is kind and caring. I HIGHLY recommend him. He saw me in the hospital as well as in his office and with both visits he was not in a rush, he answered all of my questions and made me feel like I could ask him anything.
- Urology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Scott Department Of Urology
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Duke University
- Urology
Dr. Sathyamoorthy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sathyamoorthy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sathyamoorthy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sathyamoorthy has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Kidney Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sathyamoorthy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Sathyamoorthy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sathyamoorthy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sathyamoorthy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sathyamoorthy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.