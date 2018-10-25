Overview

Dr. Kumaran Mohan, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tavares, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KERALA / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Waterman.



Dr. Mohan works at Fernhill Family Medicine in Tavares, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.