Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Jefferson and Mercy Hospital South.
Dr. Chinnappan works at
Locations
Arch Bariatrics10007 Kennerly Rd Ste A, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 858-6172
Arch Bariatrics1455 US Highway 61 Ste B, Festus, MO 63028 Directions (314) 690-1527
Arch Bariatrics12152 Tesson Ferry Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 858-6172
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Jefferson
- Mercy Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had weight loss surgery May9,2018 my starting weight was 298 and I am now 115 and trying not to loose any more weight dr chinnapan was awesome and I'm greatful for him and his staff I have my life back and I can spend time with my grandchilderen
About Dr. Kumaran Chinnappan, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- English
- 1346417250
Education & Certifications
- American Society Of Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery
- Bronx-Lebanon Hospital Center
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chinnappan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chinnappan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chinnappan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Chinnappan has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chinnappan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Chinnappan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chinnappan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chinnappan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chinnappan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.