Vascular Surgery
49 years of experience
Dr. Kumara Rama, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Rama works at St. Clair Vascular Associates, PC in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    St Clair Vascular Associates PC
    23829 Little Mack Ave Ste 200, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48080

  Ascension Saint John Hospital

Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Medicaid
    • Messa
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Value Options
    • Zurich

    Vascular Surgery
    49 years of experience
    English
    1487641148
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
    General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
