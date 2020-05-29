Dr. Kumar Venkatachalam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Venkatachalam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Venkatachalam, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kumar Venkatachalam, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus, Northwest Health- Porter and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Venkatachalam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Ima Endoscopy Surgicenter PC8895 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Directions (219) 650-4399
- 2 10215 Broadway Ste 203, Crown Point, IN 46307 Directions (219) 947-6795
-
3
Pathology Consultants Inc Lake Park Surgicare7921 Grand Blvd, Hobart, IN 46342 Directions (219) 942-9600
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus
- Northwest Health- Porter
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Venkatachalam?
Wonderful visit. Explains things so that you understand. Very patient and excellent bedside manner. Extremely knowledgeable and skilled.
About Dr. Kumar Venkatachalam, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1154325421
Education & Certifications
- Rush Presby St Luke's M C
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Venkatachalam has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Venkatachalam accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Venkatachalam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Venkatachalam works at
Dr. Venkatachalam has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Venkatachalam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Venkatachalam speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Venkatachalam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Venkatachalam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Venkatachalam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Venkatachalam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.