Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD

Orthopedic Spine Surgery
4.5 (27)
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.

Dr. Sinha works at University Spine Center in Wayne, NJ with other offices in Linden, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    University Spine Center
    504 Valley Rd Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 686-0700
    Monday
    Closed
    Tuesday
    11:00am - 3:30pm
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    11:00am - 2:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    University Spine Center
    504 Vly Rd 2 Fl Ste 203, Wayne, NJ 07470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    University Spine Center
    210 W Saint Georges Ave, Linden, NJ 07036 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 686-0700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph's University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spinal Stenosis
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Sinha performed a spinal fusion on me in 2017. I still feel great and have no pain in my back. He explained all of my options and only agreed to surgery when I exhausted all other procedures. I recommend him to anyone suffering with back pain.
    Bill J — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. Kumar Sinha, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Spine Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Indian
    NPI Number
    • 1194919340
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Miami / School of Medicine
    Residency
    • Seton Hall Univ
    Internship
    • Miami Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • SUNY UPSTATE MED UNIV
    Undergraduate School
    • Rutgers University
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sinha has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sinha accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sinha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Sinha. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sinha.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sinha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sinha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

