Overview

Dr. Kumar Satya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College/Delhi University/New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Satya works at HUMC Heart Failure and PAH Program in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiomyopathy, Dilated, Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.