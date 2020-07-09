Dr. Kumar Satya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Satya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Satya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kumar Satya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College/Delhi University/New Delhi, India and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Locations
Heart Failure Specialists PA20 Prospect Ave Ste 201, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (551) 996-4849
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Satya is a wonderful and knowledgeable physician. He is very patient and caring dealing with all my COVID symptoms. His office staff and colleagues are wonderful as well. They are very welcoming and made me feel like a part of a family.
About Dr. Kumar Satya, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- Texas Heart Institute
- Norwalk Hospital
- Maulana Azad Medical College/Delhi University/New Delhi, India
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology and Cardiovascular Disease
