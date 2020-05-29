Dr. Sanam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kumar Sanam, MD
Dr. Kumar Sanam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Colorado Springs, CO. They graduated from MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Penrose Hospital.
Colorado Springs Cardiology6011 E Woodmen Rd Ste 120, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-8600
Practice1900 3rd Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35294 Directions (334) 462-7722
Centura Health - St. Mary Corwin Hospital1008 Minnequa Ave, Pueblo, CO 81004 Directions (719) 557-5210
St. Francis Medical Center6001 E Woodmen Rd, Colorado Springs, CO 80923 Directions (719) 571-1000
- Penrose Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Dr Sanam has been instrumental in saving my life starting about 3 years ago and he and his staff especially Tonnie have been outstanding Caring, professional and knowledgeable
- Cardiology
- English
- 1295049575
- MANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KASTURBA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sanam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sanam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sanam has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sanam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sanam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sanam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sanam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sanam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.