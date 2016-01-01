Overview

Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.



Dr. Rajagopalan works at Nobhill Medical Center in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.