Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
3 (2)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.

Dr. Rajagopalan works at Nobhill Medical Center in Sunrise, FL with other offices in Lauderdale Lakes, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    George T. Lim Jr M.d. P.A.
    3505 Nw 84th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 987-2280
  2. 2
    Kumar Rajagopalan MD PA
    4850 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 224, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 777-1773
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Boca Raton Regional Hospital
  • Broward Health Coral Springs
  • HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
  • HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality

Muscle Weakness
Difficulty With Walking
Gait Abnormality
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Administrative Physical
Anemia
Arthritis
Bronchitis
Cellulitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Lipid Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pneumonia
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Sinus Bradycardia
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vertigo
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Anxiety
Aortic Aneurysm
Aortic Dissection
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Arrhythmias
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Tumor
Bird Flu
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchospasm
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Cardiac Imaging
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging
Cardiomegaly
Cardiomyopathy
Carotid Artery Disease
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cervicitis
Chest Pain
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Congenital Heart Defects
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Empyema
Endocarditis
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gastritis
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Hidradenitis
Hip Pointer Injuries
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hives
Hydrocele
Hypercalcemia
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease
Hypertensive Heart Disease
Hypoglycemia
Impella Device
Indigestion
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease)
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer
Mitral Valve Disease
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Nosebleed
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Partial Lung Collapse
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Pleural Effusion
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids)
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • Medico
    • Preferred Care Partners
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Haitian and Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1841267796
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    Residency
    • Lincoln Med and Mental Center
    Internship
    • Jawaharlal Institute Pg Med
    Medical Education
    • Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajagopalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rajagopalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajagopalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajagopalan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajagopalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajagopalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

