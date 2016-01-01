Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rajagopalan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD
Overview
Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Sunrise, FL. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, Broward Health Coral Springs, HCA Florida Northwest Hospital and HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital.
Locations
George T. Lim Jr M.d. P.A.3505 Nw 84th Ave, Sunrise, FL 33351 Directions (954) 987-2280
Kumar Rajagopalan MD PA4850 W Oakland Park Blvd Ste 224, Lauderdale Lakes, FL 33313 Directions (954) 777-1773Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medica
- Medico
- Preferred Care Partners
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
How was your appointment with Dr. Rajagopalan?
About Dr. Kumar Rajagopalan, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 36 years of experience
- English, Haitian and Hindi
- 1841267796
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Lincoln Med and Mental Center
- Jawaharlal Institute Pg Med
- Jawaharlal Institute Of Post-Graduate Medicine Research, Pondicherry University
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rajagopalan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rajagopalan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rajagopalan works at
Dr. Rajagopalan speaks Haitian and Hindi.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rajagopalan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rajagopalan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rajagopalan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rajagopalan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.