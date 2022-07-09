Dr. Kumar Raigaga, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raigaga is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kumar Raigaga, DPM
Overview
Dr. Kumar Raigaga, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Locations
Advocate Medical Group - Highland - Orthopedics1221 N Highland Ave, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 264-8720Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Advocate Medical Group - Rush Copley - Podiatry2040 Ogden Ave Ste 111, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 585-7100
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is a very kind and knowledgeable doctor. I recommend him highly.
About Dr. Kumar Raigaga, DPM
- Podiatry
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1285713669
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Raigaga has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raigaga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raigaga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raigaga has seen patients for Sever's Disease and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raigaga on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Raigaga speaks Hindi.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Raigaga. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raigaga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Raigaga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Raigaga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.