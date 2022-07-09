Overview

Dr. Kumar Raigaga, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Aurora, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Raigaga works at Advocate Health Care in Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Sever's Disease and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.