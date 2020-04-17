Overview

Dr. Kumar Kalapatapu, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bronxville, NY. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from Guntur Medical College and is affiliated with Garnet Health Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Kalapatapu works at Internal Medicine in Bronxville, NY with other offices in Hawthorne, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.