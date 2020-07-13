Overview

Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.



Dr. Gaurav works at Kidney and Hypertension Center of Wabash Valley, LLC in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.