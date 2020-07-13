See All Nephrologists in Terre Haute, IN
Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD

Nephrology
4 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Terre Haute, IN. They graduated from P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Paris Community Hospital, Union Hospital and Union Hospital Clinton.

Dr. Gaurav works at Kidney and Hypertension Center of Wabash Valley, LLC in Terre Haute, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney and Hypertension Center of Wabash Valley LLC
    1801 N 6th St Ste 200, Terre Haute, IN 47804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (812) 238-4708

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Paris Community Hospital
  • Union Hospital
  • Union Hospital Clinton

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acidosis
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Kidney Disease-Induced Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease, Type 1 Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1730201096
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • P.G. INSTITUTE AND KAKATIYA UNIVERSITY / NIZAM'S INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kumar Gaurav, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaurav is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gaurav has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaurav has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gaurav works at Kidney and Hypertension Center of Wabash Valley, LLC in Terre Haute, IN. View the full address on Dr. Gaurav’s profile.

    Dr. Gaurav has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Vitamin D Deficiency and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gaurav on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaurav. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaurav.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaurav, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaurav appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

