Overview

Dr. Kumar Dalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Dalla works at Vitreo-Retinal Consultants in Wichita, KS with other offices in Garden City, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.