Dr. Kumar Dalla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kumar Dalla, MD
Overview
Dr. Kumar Dalla, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Dalla works at
Locations
Vitreo-retinal Consultants & Surgeons PA530 N Lorraine Ave Ste 200, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 683-5611
Fry Eye Associates PA502 College Dr, Garden City, KS 67846 Directions (316) 683-5611
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Dalla is direct and to the point. He don't beat around the bush and try to be sweet about things. He doesn't waste your time or his. I like that!! Some people are a bit taken with it. You can ask any question and he will answer it. If you still don't understand he will explain it til you get it. He is very knowledgeable and wants you to understand what is happening. He is very concerned about your health because it does effect your eyes. Keep your diabetes in control!! He will congratulate you on your efforts. Such a nice man who knows his stuff.
About Dr. Kumar Dalla, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1841291903
Education & Certifications
- Franklin Square Med Ctr|West Virginia Hosp|Western Pennsylvania Hospital
- BIHAR UNIVERSITY / SRI KRISHNA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dalla has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dalla accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dalla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dalla has seen patients for Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Vitreous Hemorrhage and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dalla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dalla speaks Hindi.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Dalla. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dalla.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dalla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Dalla can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.