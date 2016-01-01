See All Neurologists in Austin, TX
Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD

Neurology
4.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromuscular Medicine. They graduated from Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse.

Dr. Bhagavatula works at CENTRAL TEXAS VETERANS HEALTH CARE SYSTEM in Austin, TX with other offices in Syracuse, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Austin Va Cboc
    7901 Metropolis Dr, Austin, TX 78744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 450-6049
  2. 2
    Syracuse Neurology
    100 Intrepid Ln Ste 5, Syracuse, NY 13205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (315) 498-5430

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Community-general Hospital Of Greater Syracuse

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
ImPACT Testing
Sudoscan

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Kumar Bhagavatula, MD

    • Neurology
    • 39 years of experience
    • English, Hindi and Telugu
    • 1760551170
    Education & Certifications

    • Neuro Rehab Siu School Med
    • Alleghent Genl Hospital
    • Sri Venkateswara Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    • Neuromuscular Medicine and Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
