Overview

Dr. Kumar Amin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Amin works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.