Dr. Kulwant Bhangoo, MD
Overview
Dr. Kulwant Bhangoo, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with ECMC Health Campus and Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo.
Locations
Kulwant Singh Bhangoo MD PC4 Cazenovia St, Buffalo, NY 14220 Directions (716) 826-4800
Hospital Affiliations
- ECMC Health Campus
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bhangoo along with his staff have gone above and beyond any medical professional's service that I have ever known He has been my reconstructive surgeon for over 20 years and has always improved my situation. If he ever retires, I will miss him greatly.
About Dr. Kulwant Bhangoo, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1023112018
Education & Certifications
- MAKERERE UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Plastic Surgery
