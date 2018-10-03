Dr. Kulmeet Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kulmeet Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kulmeet Sandhu, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in West Hollywood, CA.
Locations
1
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 423-8350Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
2
Keck Hospital of Usc1500 San Pablo St, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-8500
- 3 1450 San Pablo St Ste 6200, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-9062
4
USC Surgeons Inc1510 San Pablo St Ste 514, Los Angeles, CA 90033 Directions (323) 442-5831
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Keck Hospital of USC
- Usc Verdugo Hills Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sandhu is the most amazing surgeon ????? From day one of my gastric sleeve surgery I had no complications and she was their every step of the way. I would totally recommend her. If I ever needed another surgery I would go to her. !!!!!! AMAZING!!! Not to mention the nutritionist she works with Marc Sanchez is Great and really cares for his patients to be successful in their weight loss journey. You will not regreat choosing Dr.Sandhu , you are in great hands. ??????
About Dr. Kulmeet Sandhu, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1073800405
Education & Certifications
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandhu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandhu accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandhu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sandhu has seen patients for Gallstones and Cholecystitis and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sandhu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandhu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandhu.
