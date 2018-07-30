Overview

Dr. Kuljit Chima, MD is a Dermatologist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Chilton Medical Center.



Dr. Chima works at Corederm in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Acne, Dermatitis and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.