Overview

Dr. Kuljeet Rai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of Southern California.



Dr. Rai works at MDVIP - Los Gatos, California in Los Gatos, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.