Dr. Kuljeet Gil, MD

Sleep Medicine
3 (22)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Kuljeet Gil, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.

Dr. Gil works at Northwestern Medicine in Winfield, IL with other offices in Geneva, IL and Naperville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Cadence Physician Group
    302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
  • Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital

Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
ImPACT Testing
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
ImPACT Testing

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Viant

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Jul 04, 2022
    I just love Dr. Gill. I've been seeing her for 4 years now since I was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea. She is so sweet and caring and listens to everything I say.
    N. Pudlo — Jul 04, 2022
    About Dr. Kuljeet Gil, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437101094
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Saba University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Sleep Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kuljeet Gil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gil.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

