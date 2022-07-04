Dr. Kuljeet Gil, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gil is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuljeet Gil, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kuljeet Gil, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Winfield, IL. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from Saba University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital.
Dr. Gil works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 232-0202Monday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Cadence Physician Group302 Randall Rd Ste 304, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 232-0202Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 232-0202
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- CorVel
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- LifeSynch
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Viant
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gil?
I just love Dr. Gill. I've been seeing her for 4 years now since I was diagnosed with severe sleep apnea. She is so sweet and caring and listens to everything I say.
About Dr. Kuljeet Gil, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1437101094
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Saba University School of Medicine
- Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gil has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gil accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gil has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gil works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gil. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gil.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gil, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gil appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.