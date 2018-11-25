Dr. Kuldip Sandhu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandhu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuldip Sandhu, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kuldip Sandhu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Sutter Roseville Outptnt Sgy Ct4 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 100, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 773-8780Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 341, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 536-2596
Dr. Sandhu is extremely knowledgeable in his clinical expertise. Dr. Sandhu takes the time needed to listen and also provides compassion to his patients who may be facing difficult and challenging journeys ahead depending on diagnosis. Thank you, Dr. Sandhu, for your dedication to caring for patients in need.
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Punjabi
- Los Angeles County University Of California Med Center
- Ml King Jr Drew Med Center
- Ml King Jr-Drew Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Sandhu speaks Hindi and Punjabi.
