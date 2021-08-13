Dr. Kuldip Kaul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuldip Kaul, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kuldip Kaul, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX.
Dr. Kaul works at
Locations
Bay Area Diabetes & Endocrinology2060 Space Park Dr Ste 400, Houston, TX 77058 Directions (281) 333-2812
Pasadena office3351 Plainview St Ste A-7, Pasadena, TX 77504 Directions (281) 333-2812
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- St. Luke's Health - Patients Medical Center - Pasadena, TX
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I read through a lot of the reviews about Dr. Kaul, and for the most part they are quite right. He's hard on you. He expects you to listen to him instead of ignoring what he's asking you to do. He will find some things right, but mostly find things that are wrong. And this is exactly what diabetics need. You need the truth, not some candy-coated, passive treatment. I've seen him since I was diagnosed at 17, and I'm 44 now and cringe to think he's going to retire at some point. I've never had an A1c above 8 in that time and guarantee you its because of this man. If you don't think he cares, you're wrong. You want to know why he's late to his own appointments? Because he's at the hospitals taking care of people there. You don't like his staff because they didn't use the right tone of voice? So what. You think he's hard on you, what do you think they go through? He has high standards and expectations regarding your health. Maybe you should too. If you don't, move on
About Dr. Kuldip Kaul, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 49 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1538154042
Education & Certifications
- U Tex/Houston Hlth Sci Ctr
- GOVERNMENT MED COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaul has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaul accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaul has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaul on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kaul speaks Hindi and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaul. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.