Dr. Kuldip Behniwal, MD
Dr. Kuldip Behniwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS and is affiliated with Clovis Community Medical Center, Community Regional Medical Center, Madera Community Hospital and Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Urology Associates of Central California Medical Group Inc.7014 N Whitney Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 321-2858
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Community Regional Medical Center
- Madera Community Hospital
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
As always, Dr. Behniwal was pleasant and thorough.
About Dr. Kuldip Behniwal, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1356346365
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
Dr. Behniwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Behniwal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Behniwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Behniwal has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Behniwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Behniwal speaks Spanish.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Behniwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Behniwal.
