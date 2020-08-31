Dr. Kuldip Banwait, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Banwait is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuldip Banwait, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kuldip Banwait, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Amarillo, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Calcutta Medical College Hospital and is affiliated with Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital, Coon Memorial Hospital, Golden Plains Community Hospital, Northwest Texas Healthcare System and Parmer Medical Center.
Dr. Banwait works at
Locations
Chiyyarath V Sreenivasan M D800 Quail Creek Dr Ste 101, Amarillo, TX 79124 Directions (806) 354-9400
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Baptist Saint Anthony's Hospital
- Coon Memorial Hospital
- Golden Plains Community Hospital
- Northwest Texas Healthcare System
- Parmer Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Lovelace Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Banwait and Sarah Lozano FNP have been taking care of me for about 8’years and I’ve never had any problems or complaints. Always professional and kind and above & beyond to care for me.
- Gastroenterology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Bengali, Hindi and Punjabi
- 1699877670
- Thomas Jefferson U Hosp/Thomas Jefferson U
- Raritan Bay Med Center
- Raritan Bay Medical Center
- Calcutta Medical College Hospital
- Maulana Azad MC
Dr. Banwait has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Banwait accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Banwait has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Banwait works at
Dr. Banwait has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Hernia and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Banwait on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Banwait speaks Bengali, Hindi and Punjabi.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Banwait. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Banwait.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Banwait, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Banwait appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.