Dr. Kuldeep Talwar, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Kuldeep Talwar, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They graduated from University of Texas - Houston and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Cardiovascular and Heart Rhythm Associates425 Holderrieth Blvd Ste 118, Tomball, TX 77375 Directions (832) 210-0795Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Cardiovascular and Heart Rhythm Associates27700 Highway 290 Ste 460, Cypress, TX 77433 Directions (832) 281-7722
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Cypress Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Talwar saved my mother’s life - she was 94 at the time and at 98 she is still going strong. Dr Talwar also saved my husband’s life. Mike is a very busy attorney and is back 100% because of Dr Talwar. My family has 100% confidence in Dr Talwar and would never consider another cardiologist. Debbie Riddle
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1225020522
- University Of Texas Galveston
- University of Texas - Houston
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Talwar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talwar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talwar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talwar works at
Dr. Talwar has seen patients for Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Talwar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Talwar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talwar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talwar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talwar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.