Dr. Kulbir Walia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kulbir Walia, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
Dr. Walia works at
Locations
Premier Pain Centers55 Schanck Rd Bldg A Ste 18, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 380-0200
Premier Pain Centers - Shrewsbury170 Avenue At the Cmn Ste 6, Shrewsbury, NJ 07702 Directions (732) 380-0200Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Premier Pain Centers - Brick150 Chambers Bridge Rd Ste 201, Brick, NJ 08723 Directions (732) 458-0322
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MagnaCare
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kulbir Walia, MD
- Anesthesiology
- English, Hindi
- 1982690715
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins University School Med
- Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Walia has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Walia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Walia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Walia speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Walia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Walia.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Walia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Walia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.