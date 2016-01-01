Dr. Pannu has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulbir Pannu, MD
Overview
Dr. Kulbir Pannu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in North Royalton, OH. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES.
Locations
South West Nephrology LLC8523 Ridge Rd, North Royalton, OH 44133 Directions (440) 237-7112
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Kulbir Pannu, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- Huron Hospital Cleveland Clinic|Metrohealth Med Center
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pannu accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pannu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pannu speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannu. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannu.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.