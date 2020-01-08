See All Vascular Surgeons in Glendale, AZ
Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.1 (24)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They graduated from Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College & Hospital and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Sharma works at Kulbhushan K. Sharma MD PC in Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Kulbhushan K. Sharma MD PC
    5620 W Thunderbird Rd Ste D2, Glendale, AZ 85306 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 547-2690

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?

    Jan 08, 2020
    Had laser surgery to leg going on 6 months, and still swollen at upper thigh groin area. I was told by dr sharma I have hernia which sonogram shows right side hernia but general surgeon states it's way too small to be hurting me in any way. So my legs under groin still swollen with no correction possible from dr sharma. I have done research myself and conclude after the surgery that I am experiencing chafing which is rubbing at my upper legs, just under groin causing friction at that area with groin irritation as well. I respectfully do not recommend this surgery by dr sharma if they can't recognize what to do with swollen areas.
    Peter Del Sesto — Jan 08, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Sharma to family and friends

    Dr. Sharma's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Sharma

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD.

    About Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669564308
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Arizona Heart Inst
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Bronx Lebanon Hospital Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College & Hospital
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sharma works at Kulbhushan K. Sharma MD PC in Glendale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Sharma’s profile.

    Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Spider Veins and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Kulbhushan Sharma, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.