Dr. Kujtim Balidemaj, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Kujtim Balidemaj, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They completed their fellowship with Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Dr. Balidemaj works at
Locations
Ny Cardiac Care Associates Llp2426 Eastchester Rd Ste 202, Bronx, NY 10469 Directions (718) 904-2827
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I recommend dr Balidemaj.He is very good doctor and good person .He is very nice.
About Dr. Kujtim Balidemaj, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Albanian
- 1982701710
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balidemaj has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Balidemaj accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balidemaj has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Balidemaj has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Balidemaj on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Balidemaj speaks Albanian.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Balidemaj. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balidemaj.
