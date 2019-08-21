Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dombo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD
Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-RW Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.
Chandler2055 W Frye Rd Ste 9, Chandler, AZ 85224 Directions (480) 821-3616
MomDoc Women for Women9305 W Thomas Rd Ste 360, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Directions (480) 821-3610
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center
- Regional Medical Center Of San Jose
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
She was an amazing doctor! She delivered my daughter in 2014. I was looking for her now and she is in California now!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1326010505
- Albert Einstein Medical Center
- UMDNJ-RW Johnson Medical School
