Overview

Dr. Kudzai Dombo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chandler, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UMDNJ-RW Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center and Regional Medical Center Of San Jose.



Dr. Dombo works at Chandler Regional Medical Center in Chandler, AZ with other offices in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.