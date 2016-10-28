Dr. Kuangkai Tai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kuangkai Tai, MD
Dr. Kuangkai Tai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UCSD.
Valle Verde Pediatrics15525 Pomerado Rd Ste B1, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 487-8333
Was great and very thorough with my teenage boy's sports physical. Very cool doctor! Nurse was awesome!
- Pediatrics
- 26 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1396744066
- UCSD
Dr. Tai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tai speaks Mandarin.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tai.
