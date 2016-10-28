See All Pediatricians in Poway, CA
Dr. Kuangkai Tai, MD

Pediatrics
4 (4)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Kuangkai Tai, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UCSD.

Dr. Tai works at Valle Verde Pediatrics in Poway, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Valle Verde Pediatrics
    15525 Pomerado Rd Ste B1, Poway, CA 92064 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 487-8333

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Wellness Examination
Pediatric Overweight

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  Acne
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  Fever
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  Headache
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  Migraine
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  Nausea
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  Polyuria
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  Stye
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  Vertigo
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  Warts

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Oct 28, 2016
Was great and very thorough with my teenage boy's sports physical. Very cool doctor! Nurse was awesome!
Veralynn Kowasch in Poway CA — Oct 28, 2016
Photo: Dr. Kuangkai Tai, MD
About Dr. Kuangkai Tai, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 26 years of experience
  • English, Mandarin
  • 1396744066
Education & Certifications

  • UCSD
  • UCSD
  • UCSD
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Kuangkai Tai, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tai is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Tai has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Tai has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Tai. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tai.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tai, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tai appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

