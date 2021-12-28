Overview

Dr. Kuang-Yiao Hsieh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Newark, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Newark Beth Israel Medical Center.



Dr. Hsieh works at Essex Hudson Urology in Newark, NJ with other offices in Lyndhurst, NJ, Irvington, NJ and Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

