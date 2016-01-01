Overview

Dr. Kuang Huang, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Monterey Park, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from SUN YAT-SEN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Monterey Park Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at FORMOSA MEDICAL GROUP in Monterey Park, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Psychosis and Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.