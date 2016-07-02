Dr. Kseniya Kobets, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kobets is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Kseniya Kobets, MD
Overview
Dr. Kseniya Kobets, MD is a Dermatologist in Scarsdale, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Yale Univ Sch of Med.
Dr. Kobets works at
Locations
-
1
Montefiore Westchester Faculty Practice495 Central Park Ave, Scarsdale, NY 10583 Directions (866) 633-8255
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kobets?
I would highly recommend Dr. Golubets due to her dedication to her patients not only during office visits, but also her follow up calls after she has performed a procedure.
About Dr. Kseniya Kobets, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1912296674
Education & Certifications
- Yale Univ Sch of Med
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kobets has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kobets accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kobets has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kobets works at
Dr. Kobets speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kobets. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kobets.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kobets, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kobets appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.