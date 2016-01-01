Overview

Dr. Ksenija Stefanovic, MD is an Urology Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Fac Med U Belgrade and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Stefanovic works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

