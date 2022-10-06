Overview

Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.



Dr. Stafeeva works at New Eyes in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Pterygium and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.