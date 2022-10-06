See All Ophthalmologists in Las Vegas, NV
Super Profile

Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED.

Dr. Stafeeva works at New Eyes in Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Herpetic Keratitis, Pterygium and Dry Eyes along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Eyes
    2020 Wellness Way Ste 402, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    New Eyes - Green Valley
    7305 S Pecos Rd Ste 101, Las Vegas, NV 89120 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    New Eyes
    10105 Banburry Cross Dr Ste 255, Las Vegas, NV 89144 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    New Eyes - Centennial
    6850 N Durango Dr Ste 106, Las Vegas, NV 89149 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000
    New Eyes - Las Vegas
    2020 Walnut Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 485-5000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herpetic Keratitis
Pterygium
Dry Eyes
Herpetic Keratitis
Pterygium
Dry Eyes

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (40)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1689838427
    Education & Certifications

    • Jules Stein Eye Institute, UCLA
    • University of Colorado
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • GANNON UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ksenia Stafeeva, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stafeeva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stafeeva has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stafeeva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stafeeva has seen patients for Herpetic Keratitis, Pterygium and Dry Eyes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stafeeva on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Stafeeva. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stafeeva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stafeeva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stafeeva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

