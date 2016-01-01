Dr. Mlak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krzysztof Mlak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krzysztof Mlak, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Auburn Hills, MI. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Mlak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Havenwyck Hospital1525 University Dr, Auburn Hills, MI 48326 Directions (248) 371-2232
-
2
Aurora Behavioral Health Systems LLC6015 W Peoria Ave, Glendale, AZ 85302 Directions (623) 344-4400
-
3
Cedar Creek Hospital101 W Townsend Rd, Saint Johns, MI 48879 Directions (989) 403-6022
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mlak?
About Dr. Krzysztof Mlak, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 16 years of experience
- English, Polish
- 1689838476
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mlak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mlak works at
Dr. Mlak speaks Polish.
Dr. Mlak has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mlak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mlak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mlak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.