Dr. Krzysztof Lyson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krzysztof Lyson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Acad Med, Lodz and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Lyson works at
Locations
-
1
Duval4100 Duval Rd Ste 4-102, Austin, TX 78759 Directions (512) 451-5800
-
2
Round Rock16010 Park Valley Dr Ste 100, Round Rock, TX 78681 Directions (512) 451-5800
-
3
Wilco301 Seton Pkwy Ste 401, Round Rock, TX 78665 Directions (512) 451-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
A pluses all the way around. very easy to communicate with and explains thoroughly. the highest endorsement i can make, and i do say, this doctor CARES about his patients and their health and i have TOTAL confidence in him! Portal works well, and staff is very friendly and more importantly HELPFUL and responsive, they get A pluses as well!
About Dr. Krzysztof Lyson, MD
- Nephrology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1376586073
Education & Certifications
- University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics
- Brackenridge Hospital
- Acad Med, Lodz
