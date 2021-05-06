Overview

Dr. Krzysztof Lyson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Acad Med, Lodz and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Lyson works at Austin Kidney Associates in Austin, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Calcium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.