See All Otolaryngologists in Orland Park, IL
Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.

Dr. Gal works at Century Ear Nose & Throat in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Century Ear, Nose and Throat Head and Neck Surgery
    16001 108th Ave, Orland Park, IL 60467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 460-0007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
  • Palos Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Laryngitis
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed
Laryngitis
Earwax Buildup
Nosebleed

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Loss of Voice or Hoarse Voice Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Treatment for Nose Bleeds Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Meridian Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gal?

    Oct 18, 2020
    I visited Dr. Gal as a first-time patient when my downtown hospital could not accommodate me in reasonable time. I found her to be efficient, clear-thinking, decisive, and a good "explainer", but also personable and sensitive to my concerns. In one visit I had a scope, initial analysis, and an order for needed tests. I would highly recommend Dr. Gal!
    — Oct 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gal to family and friends

    Dr. Gal's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gal

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO.

    About Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Polish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1588964357
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gal works at Century Ear Nose & Throat in Orland Park, IL. View the full address on Dr. Gal’s profile.

    Dr. Gal has seen patients for Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.