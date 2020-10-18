Overview

Dr. Krystyna Gal, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orland Park, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center and Palos Community Hospital.



Dr. Gal works at Century Ear Nose & Throat in Orland Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Laryngitis, Earwax Buildup and Nosebleed along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.