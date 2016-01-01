Dr. Krystle Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Krystle Wang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krystle Wang, MD is a dermatologist in Mountain View, CA. She currently practices at Menkes Clinic. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wang is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Menkes Clinic2490 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Mountain View, CA 94040 Directions (650) 962-4600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Krystle Wang, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1386960847
Education & Certifications
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
How was your appointment with Dr. Wang?
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wang has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.