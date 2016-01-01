See All Dermatologists in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Krystle Wang, MD

Dermatology
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Overview

Dr. Krystle Wang, MD is a dermatologist in Mountain View, CA. She currently practices at Menkes Clinic. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Wang is board certified in Dermatology.

Locations

  1. 1
    Menkes Clinic
    2490 Hospital Dr Ste 201, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 962-4600

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening
Dermatitis
Mole Evaluation
Melanoma Screening

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
  • Blue Shield of California
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana
  • MultiPlan

About Dr. Krystle Wang, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 12 years of experience
  • English
  • Female
  • 1386960847
Education & Certifications

  • THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
  • Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction

4.7
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(1)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Krystle Wang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Wang has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Wang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Wang has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Wang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wang.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

