Pediatrics
13 years of experience
Dr. Krystle Balduzzi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Balduzzi works at Sutter Health in Stockton, CA.

    Sutter Gould Medical Foundation
    2505 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 (209) 957-7050
    4632 Georgetown Pl Ste C, Stockton, CA 95207 (209) 372-5430

Acne
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection

Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Disorders Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthma in Children Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
Bronchiolitis Chevron Icon
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Infant Care Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Neonatal Care Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pediatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Strep Throat Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Sep 22, 2020
    Dr. Balduzzi has been an amazing pediatrician to both of our children. After each military move every time we returned to our home town we went back to her. She is great at communication even on the weekends. She really cares about her patients and takes the time to follow up to see how they're feeling. We love her kindness, professionalism and how she cares for our children. She also loves to educate parents and gives you detailed information along the growth of your infant through childhood.
    Erika C. — Sep 22, 2020
    About Dr. Krystle Balduzzi, MD

    Pediatrics
    13 years of experience
    English
    1689993396
    New York Medical College
    Pediatrics
