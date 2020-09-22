Dr. Balduzzi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krystle Balduzzi, MD
Overview
Dr. Krystle Balduzzi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Balduzzi works at
Locations
Sutter Gould Medical Foundation2505 W Hammer Ln, Stockton, CA 95209 Directions (209) 957-7050
- 2 4632 Georgetown Pl Ste C, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 372-5430
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Balduzzi has been an amazing pediatrician to both of our children. After each military move every time we returned to our home town we went back to her. She is great at communication even on the weekends. She really cares about her patients and takes the time to follow up to see how they’re feeling. We love her kindness, professionalism and how she cares for our children. She also loves to educate parents and gives you detailed information along the growth of your infant through childhood.
About Dr. Krystle Balduzzi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1689993396
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Balduzzi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Balduzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Balduzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Balduzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Balduzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Balduzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.