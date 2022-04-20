See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Naples, FL
Dr. Krystine Swannick, MD

Internal Medicine
3.5 (10)
Overview

Dr. Krystine Swannick, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. 

Dr. Swannick works at Nephrology/Hypertension Specs in Naples, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology and Hypertension Specialists Inc.
    1213 Piper Blvd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34110 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 254-0099
  2. 2
    4270 Tamiami Trl E, Naples, FL 34112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 774-7523

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gout
Proteinuria
Kidney Transplant Evaluation
Treatment frequency



Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 20, 2022
    About Dr. Krystine Swannick, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518989037
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Swannick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Swannick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Swannick works at Nephrology/Hypertension Specs in Naples, FL. View the full address on Dr. Swannick’s profile.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Swannick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Swannick.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Swannick, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Swannick appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

