Dr. Krystal Pham, MD
Overview
Dr. Krystal Pham, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center, Hoag Hospital Newport Beach and Hoag Orthopedic Institute.
Locations
Capri Medical Group11180 Warner Ave Ste 269, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 486-2408
Capri Medical Group Ob/Gyn16300 Sand Canyon Ave, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 825-6908
Hospital Affiliations
- Fountain Valley Regional Hospital and Medical Center
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Hoag Orthopedic Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pham?
My husband and I have been trying to start a family and finally got pregnant last December. We found Dr Pham and could not be happier with all her guidance and support. Her knowledge is beyond our expectations. She makes sure everything goes smoothly with this entire pregnancy and always give excellent advice and recommendations on what to do. Very trusted OB. Can't wait for her to deliver our baby girl in sept!
About Dr. Krystal Pham, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Vietnamese
- 1710001763
Education & Certifications
- University Medical Center of Southern Nevada
- University Of Nevada School Of Med
- Univ Of Ca
- University of California Irvine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pham speaks Vietnamese.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pham. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.