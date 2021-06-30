Overview

Dr. Krystal Pham, DDS is a Cosmetic Dentistry Practitioner in Huntington Beach, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic Dentistry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U C San Francisco.



Dr. Pham works at Oceanic Dental - Huntington Beach in Huntington Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.