Overview

Dr. Krystal Bell, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lewisville, TX. They graduated from Oklahoma State University - Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Denton and Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Bell works at Caring For Women - Lewisville in Lewisville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.