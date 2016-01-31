See All Pediatricians in Katy, TX
Dr. Krystal Batchelor, DO

Pediatrics
3 (8)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Krystal Batchelor, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Katy, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital and Texas Children's Hospital.

Dr. Batchelor works at Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pediatrics Katy in Katy, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Hermann Medical Group Pediatrics Katy
    23960 Katy Fwy Ste 250, Katy, TX 77494 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 644-8955

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Memorial Hermann Katy Hospital
  • Texas Children's Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Immunization Administration
Fever
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Fever
Wellness Examination

Immunization Administration
Fever
  View other providers who treat Fever
Wellness Examination
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acne
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
ADHD and-or ADD
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Asthma
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bronchiolitis
Burn Injuries
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
Cough
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis
Diarrhea
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Ear Ache
  View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Headache
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hives
  View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  View other providers who treat Impetigo
Influenza (Flu)
Laryngitis
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mastodynia
Motion Sickness
Muscle Spasm
Nasopharyngitis
Nausea
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Newborn Jaundice
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Pinworm
  View other providers who treat Pinworm
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Rash
  View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Strep Throat
Sunburn
  View other providers who treat Sunburn
Swine Flu
Torticollis
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Viral Infection
    Jan 31, 2016
    Amazing doctor! My girls love her! Always takes her time and has a great office!
    Errin in Katy, TX — Jan 31, 2016
    About Dr. Krystal Batchelor, DO

    • Pediatrics
    • 16 years of experience
    • English
    • 1831417112
    Education & Certifications

    • Baylor College of Medicine/ Texas Childrens Hospital
    • UNIV NORTH TX HLTH SCI CTR COLL OF OSTEO MED
    • Texas Tech University
    • Pediatrics
