Dr. Krysia Zancosky, DO is accepting new patients.
Dr. Krysia Zancosky, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krysia Zancosky, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Zancosky works at
Locations
BHS Benbrook Gastroenterology Associates104 Technology Dr Ste 202, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (833) 391-0654
Hospital Affiliations
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews

I never met a Doctor like Dr. Zancosky. She absolutely listen to what I had to say. She did not dismiss me as a nut case. Very caring. I do and will continue to tell people,of her caring. And that my friend is important...That is a sign of a good Doctor.
About Dr. Krysia Zancosky, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1457316606
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College Of Osteopathic Medicin--Erie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zancosky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zancosky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zancosky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Zancosky works at
Dr. Zancosky has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zancosky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Zancosky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zancosky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zancosky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zancosky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.