Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krushangi Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Krushangi Patel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Burien, WA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 16233 Sylvester Rd SW Ste 130, Burien, WA 98166 Directions (206) 439-5577
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Krushangi Patel, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1912266339
Education & Certifications
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.